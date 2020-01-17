TCS net profit up to Rs 8,118 crore

IT Behemoth TCS has reported a net profit of Rs 8,118 crore, up 0.2% year-on-year. Meanwhile, revenue for the quarter stood at Rs 39,854 crore, up 6.7% Year-o-Year, while in constant currency terms, revenue grew 6.8% YoY. The company also announced an interim dividend of Rs 5, and has fixed January 25 as the record gate. The payment date is January 31.

Commenting on the performance, Rajesh Gopinathan, Chief Executive Officer and Managing

Director, said, " Our robust order book during the quarter reflects our ability to pitch innovative technology solutions to address the business needs of different stakeholders in the enterprise."

In terms of geographic spread, Europe lead the way, growing 15.9% year-on-year with the Middle East and Africa growing at 10.8%, and the UK 7.5%. North America and the Asia Pacific grew 4.1% and 5.7% respectively while India grew 6.4%.

The filing also said that revenue growth was led by Life Sciences & Healthcare (17.1%), Communications & Media (9.5%) and Manufacturing (9.2%).

N Ganapathy Subramaniam, Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director, said: "In a seasonally weak quarter characterised by furloughs across multiple industry verticals, we focused on execution while continuing to invest for future growth. Having onboarded over 30,000 trainees in the first half of the year, we have worked on driving up utilisation in Q3 and had good outcomes. Our client metrics were also very good, with additions across most revenue buckets."