TCS says it hired over 7,000 employees in UK in last 5 years

India's largest software services firm Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Monday said it has hired over 7,000 employees in the UK over the last five years, making it among the top recruiters of IT services talent in that country.

The Mumbai-based company currently employs over 18,000 people in 30 locations around the UK.

TCS' customer-centricity and differentiated offerings have powered strong revenue growth and market share gains in recent years, making it the second largest provider of IT services by revenue in the UK this year, TCS said in a regulatory filing.

TCS noted that its workforce is young and diverse, with 54 nationalities represented. Women make up 28 per cent of employees, much higher than the 17 per cent average in the UK IT sector.

"TCS has upskilled more than 90 per cent of its UK staff in the last two years, reflecting its commitment to nurturing local IT talent...TCS is also investing in the tech professionals of the future, equipping young people with the skills and passion to pursue STEM subjects and careers in the industry," the filing said.

The company and its employees work closely with charities and social enterprises to drive outreach and bridge the knowledge gap.

Since its launch in 2013, TCS' IT Futures programme has reached over 3,00,000 UK students.

It works with over 200 companies in the UK, such as Legal and General, Halfords, M&S, Seadrill, and Forth Ports helping them leverage digital technologies to launch innovative new products, services and customer experiences towards their growth and transformation objectives, the filing said.

TCS has been selected as a Superbrand in the UK, for the sixth consecutive year and continues to maintain its position among the top three brands in IT services worldwide and grow as an influential brand in the UK digital economy, the filing said.

The annual survey recognised TCS as one of the strongest brands, based on its excellent brand reputation, notable business performance, industry-leading staff development and job creation, and commitment to corporate social responsibility initiatives, it added.

This year, over 3,200 brands were evaluated based on a combination of a jury of senior UK industry experts and a nationwide survey of business professionals.

"TCS' Superbrand status is a recognition of our purpose-driven world view, which entails empowering all our stakeholders and helping them realise their potential. Our sustained investments in research and development and in continually upskilling our people, have made us the preferred growth and transformation partner of our customers in the UK," TCS Country Head (UK and Ireland) Amit Kapur said.

He added that the company's STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) skill education programmes enable it to reach and inspire young talent in local communities and make a positive contribution to the UK's digital future.