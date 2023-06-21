TCS signs Rs 9,000 crore contract with UK's Nest

Top IT services provider Tata Consultancy Services said on Wednesday that it has expanded its partnership with UK's workplace pension scheme, National Employment Trust (Nest), in a contract worth over Rs 9,000 crore for an initial tenure of 10 years.
The maximum estimated value of the contract, if extended to the entirety of its eighteen-year tenure, would be over Rs 15,000 crore, TCS said in a statement.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube