TCS signs Rs 9,000 crore contract with UK's Nest

The maximum estimated value of the contract, if extended to the entirety of its eighteen-year tenure, would be over Rs 15,000 crore.

  Jun 21 2023
  • updated: Jun 21 2023, 21:12 ist
Top IT services provider Tata Consultancy Services said on Wednesday that it has expanded its partnership with UK's workplace pension scheme, National Employment Trust (Nest), in a contract worth over Rs 9,000 crore for an initial tenure of 10 years.

The maximum estimated value of the contract, if extended to the entirety of its eighteen-year tenure, would be over Rs 15,000 crore, TCS said in a statement.

