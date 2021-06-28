TCS solution to transform treasury ops for Kuwait bank

TCS solution to transform treasury operations for Commercial Bank of Kuwait

PTI
PTI, Bengaluru,
  • Jun 28 2021, 16:12 ist
  • updated: Jun 28 2021, 16:12 ist
Illustrative Image. Credit: Reuters File Photo

Tata Consultancy Services on Monday announced that Commercial Bank of Kuwait has selected its 'BaNCS for Treasury' solution to "manage risk better, enhance asset class coverage, and drive future growth".

CBK was looking for a modern, integrated treasury solution to help transform its treasury operations and offer new generation asset classes, enhance risk management, and ensure regulatory compliance, a TCS statement said.

"TCS BaNCS for Treasury will help CBK offer a wider range of cash and derivative treasury products, integrate various trading and messaging platforms, manage cash and positions in real time, and offer extensive accounting and reporting capabilities," it said.

Hussain Al Aryan, General Manager, Treasury & Investment Division, CBK, said: "We selected TCS BaNCS for its breadth and depth of functionality and successful track record of treasury programmes deployed at leading financial institutions in the region."

Tata Consultancy Services
Kuwait

