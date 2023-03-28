TCS to appoint new top executives

As the top two executives of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) are set to retire over the period of next one year, the company will fill in the positions of chief technology officer (CTO) and chief operating officer (COO) in days to come.

Along with this, the company will also recruit leaders for its largest vertical — banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI). Four to five people are being evaluated for this positions, as per The Economic Times report.

“There are four to five leaders who are currently being evaluated (to lead the BFSI vertical) and the decision is likely in the next few months,” said sources. They added TCS always picks leaders from its internal pool as part of its policy.

As per sources, chief services innovation officer Harrick Mayank Vin is likely to replace current chief technology officer K Ananth Krishnan after his retirement in October. Krishnan Ramanujam, president of the enterprise growth business, is the top contender for the chief operating officer’s post after the retirement of N Ganapathy Subramaniam.

Debashis Ghosh, president of the business transformation group, and Susheel Vasudevan, president of the relationship incubation group, are also considered to be competing for the COO post, the sources said. Both of them report directly to the CEO.

“TCS is looking to appoint someone who is relatively young as COO since the new CEO only has six years before he retires. The COO may be groomed to eventually take over,” said one person aware of the matter.

“The company management will decide on the candidate and the Nomination and Remuneration Committee (NRC) of the board will provide the final approval,” the source added.