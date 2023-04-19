TCS tops LinkedIn's 2023 Top Companies India list showcasing best places to work

Tata Consultancy Services has emerged as the top company in a list, which showcases the best places to work and grow careers, for 2023.

TCS is followed by Amazon (2) and Morgan Stanley (3) in the '2023 Top Companies India' list prepared by LinkedIn.

There has been a shift from tech companies, which dominated the list last year, with companies across financial services, oil and gas, professional services, manufacturing and gaming featuring in this year's list.

A vast majority of the companies, that is 10 out of 25 companies are from the financial services/ banking/ fintech space, including companies such as Macquarie Group (5), HDFC Bank (11), Mastercard (12), and Yubi (14).

"In this uncertain environment, professionals are looking for guidance on the companies to work that offer career growth and will set them up for long-term success. The 2023 Top Companies list is filled with actionable insights and resources to help professionals at all levels discover job opportunities," LinkedIn India Managing Editor Nirajita Banerjee said.

Those interested in a specific company can now easily identify the skills and roles being hired for, connect with employees they know in their network, and follow the company to stay informed about future opportunities, she added.

The 2023 Top Companies India list is based on LinkedIn's data to rank companies on eight pillars that have been shown to lead to career progression, including ability to advance, skills growth, company stability, external opportunity, company affinity, gender diversity, educational background and employee presence in the country.

Further, the data revealed that companies such as Dream11 (20) and Games24x7 (24) from e-sports and gaming made it to the list for the first time, which is reflective of the growing popularity of gaming and the presence of this sector.

There has been an emergence of new players, with 17 out of 25 companies debuting in the list, which demonstrates the strong momentum in India's business ecosystem, it stated.

Zepto (16), which was part of the LinkedIn Top Startups list last year has made it to the top company list this year, which is a testament to the significant scale and growth it has achieved, it noted.

LinkedIn data revealed that the in-demand skills that these top companies are looking for in the technology sector include Artificial Intelligence (AI), Robotics, Electronics, Software Testing and Computer Security.

Companies in the financial sector are looking for skills such as commercial banking, financial accounting and growth strategies. There is also a growing demand for industrial design and game development, among others, it added.

Some of the largest job functions that these top companies are investing in include engineering, consulting, product management, business development, sales, customer success, design, finance and operations, the data revealed.

Bengaluru led as the top location where these top companies are based and looking to hire talent, followed by Mumbai, Hyderabad, Delhi and Pune, it added.