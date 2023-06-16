TCS, Transamerica end $2 bn contract

TCS, Transamerica end $2 bn contract due to challenging macro environment

Reuters
Reuters, Bengaluru,
  • Jun 16 2023, 15:35 ist
  • updated: Jun 16 2023, 19:49 ist
Representative image. Credit: Reuters Photo

Indian information technology (IT) company Tata Consultancy Services said on Friday it has mutually agreed with insurance provider Transamerica to end a $2 billion contract, citing reasons including a challenging macro environment. The 10-year contract, signed in early 2018, involved TCS working with US-based Transameria to enable the digitisation of more than 10 million policies into a single integrated platform.

Administration of those policies, including life insurance and retirement and investment solutions, will be moved to a new servicing model, which will take about 30 months, TCS said.

"It's more of a sentimental negative rather than a big impact on the financials of TCS," said Siddhartha Khemka, head of retail research at Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

Indian IT companies, which draw a bulk of their revenue from the United States and Europe, have flagged a slowdown in the telecom and communication segment as clients contemplate spending cuts and project rampdowns to save cash.

"We don't see a big impact because of this. But yes, it's a sign that the demand environment is not very good" Khemka said.

TCS stock is currently trading 1.3% lower at 3,175 rupees.

