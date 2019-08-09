TCS's robotic automation fix for semiconductor industry

Tata Consultancy Services announced on Friday it has launched new Robotic Process Automation (RPA) solutions for the semiconductor industry.

TCS said it has set up a new semiconductor centre of excellence to design and build closed-loop systems that combine the power of analytics and automation to "reimagine" the semiconductor fabrication (fab) value chain.

The TCS Robotic Data Factory solution, built on Blue Prism's Connected-RPA platform, will leverage insights derived from fab production data to trigger appropriate business workflows, significantly reducing the response time to anomalies in the production of semiconductors, it said.

"We are leveraging our deep contextual knowledge gained from engagements in the semiconductor industry and harnessing the power of robotic automation to intelligently streamline core business processes using fab data," said V Rajanna, Global Head, Technology Business Unit, TCS.

"By combining TCS' semiconductor industry expertise and our Connected-RPA platform we're able to transform operations and speed up product delivery in one of the most competitive and vital industries in the world," said Chad Gailey, Vice President, Channel Sales and Global Service Providers, Blue Prism Americas.