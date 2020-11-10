TD Power Systems net jumps 3-fold to Rs 18.61 crore in Sep quarter

TD Power Systems' on Tuesday reported over three-fold jump in its consolidated net profit to Rs 18.61 crore in the September quarter, mainly driven by higher revenues.
It had posted a net profit of Rs 5.74 crore in the same quarter previous fiscal, it said in a BSE filing.
The total income of the company rose to Rs 184.93 crore in the quarter from Rs 142.29 crore in the year-ago period.
Bihar Election Results 2020 - Catch the latest news, views and analysis here
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
'Lockdown' declared word of 2020 by Collins Dictionary
Trends from Bihar, other states suggest leg up for BJP
Doormat with Hindu symbols goes off Amazon's shelves
'STOP THE COUNT': Funniest tweets on Bihar Polls
Covid-19 triggers OCD in children, young people
How a human cousin adapted to a changing climate