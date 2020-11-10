TD Power Systems net up 3-fold to Rs 18.61 cr in Sept

TD Power Systems net jumps 3-fold to Rs 18.61 crore in Sep quarter

It had posted a net profit of Rs 5.74 crore in the same quarter previous fiscal, it said in a BSE filing

PTI
PTI,
  • Nov 10 2020, 19:32 ist
  • updated: Nov 10 2020, 19:32 ist
Representative image/Credit: Pixabay Image

TD Power Systems' on Tuesday reported over three-fold jump in its consolidated net profit to Rs 18.61 crore in the September quarter, mainly driven by higher revenues.

It had posted a net profit of Rs 5.74 crore in the same quarter previous fiscal, it said in a BSE filing.

The total income of the company rose to Rs 184.93 crore in the quarter from Rs 142.29 crore in the year-ago period.

Bihar Election Results 2020 - Catch the latest news, views and analysis here


Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

power
BSE

What's Brewing

'Lockdown' declared word of 2020 by Collins Dictionary

'Lockdown' declared word of 2020 by Collins Dictionary

Trends from Bihar, other states suggest leg up for BJP

Trends from Bihar, other states suggest leg up for BJP

Doormat with Hindu symbols goes off Amazon's shelves

Doormat with Hindu symbols goes off Amazon's shelves

'STOP THE COUNT': Funniest tweets on Bihar Polls

'STOP THE COUNT': Funniest tweets on Bihar Polls

Covid-19 triggers OCD in children, young people

Covid-19 triggers OCD in children, young people

How a human cousin adapted to a changing climate

How a human cousin adapted to a changing climate

 