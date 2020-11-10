TD Power Systems net jumps 3-fold to Rs 18.61 crore in Sep quarter

TD Power Systems' on Tuesday reported over three-fold jump in its consolidated net profit to Rs 18.61 crore in the September quarter, mainly driven by higher revenues.

It had posted a net profit of Rs 5.74 crore in the same quarter previous fiscal, it said in a BSE filing.

The total income of the company rose to Rs 184.93 crore in the quarter from Rs 142.29 crore in the year-ago period.