Tech Mahindra shares jump 7% after Q2 earnings

Tech Mahindra shares jump 7% after Q2 earnings

The software exporter on Monday reported a 26% increase in its September quarter net at Rs 1,338.7 crore

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Oct 26 2021, 13:35 ist
  • updated: Oct 26 2021, 13:46 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

Shares of Tech Mahindra on Tuesday jumped nearly 7 per cent after the company reported a 26 per cent increase in its September quarter net profit.

The stock gained 6.88 per cent to its 52-week high of Rs 1,629.40 on BSE.

On NSE, it jumped 6.94 per cent to its 52-week high of Rs 1,630.

Also Read | Sensex up over 200 in points in opening session, Nifty above 18,200

The software exporter on Monday reported a 26 per cent increase in its September quarter net at Rs 1,338.7 crore and expects to maintain the trajectory.

The Mahindra Group company's overall revenue was up 16.1 per cent at Rs 10,881.3 crore in the second quarter of this fiscal and higher by 6.4 per cent highest in a decade when compared with the preceding June quarter.

It had a net profit of Rs 1,064.6 crore in the July-September quarter of 2020.

Check out latest DH videos here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Tech Mahindra
Business News
Stock Markets
Earnings

What's Brewing

Myths, marriages and Mako: Japan's imperial family

Myths, marriages and Mako: Japan's imperial family

'We had to flee': Extreme climate chases Somalians away

'We had to flee': Extreme climate chases Somalians away

What causes ADHD and can it be cured?

What causes ADHD and can it be cured?

Damascus bookshops disappear as crisis hits culture

Damascus bookshops disappear as crisis hits culture

Djokovic remark adds to Aus Open vaccination confusion

Djokovic remark adds to Aus Open vaccination confusion

'Asoka' turns 20: 4 reasons to revisit SRK's movie

'Asoka' turns 20: 4 reasons to revisit SRK's movie

 