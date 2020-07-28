Tech Mahindra shares jump nearly 6% on better-than-expected Q1 earnings

Tech Mahindra shares jump nearly 6% 

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jul 28 2020, 14:13 ist
  • updated: Jul 28 2020, 14:13 ist
Representative Image. Credit: PTI Photo

Shares of Tech Mahindra jumped nearly six percent on Tuesday after the company reported a 1.35 percent rise in June quarter net profit and said it is targeting to emerge stronger by the end of the calendar year 2020.

The stock gained 5.77 percent to Rs 702.40 on the BSE.

At the NSE, it jumped 5.74 percent to Rs 702.75.

Tech Mahindra on Monday reported a 1.35 percent jump in June quarter net profit at Rs 972.3 crore amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

As compared to the preceding March quarter, the net profit of the country's fifth-biggest software exporter grew over 20 percent, but the management was quick to point that there were impairments on the back of provisions made for Covid-19.

Revenues rose to Rs 9,106 crore, up 5.23 percent when compared with the year-ago period, but it was down four percent sequentially.

Its chief executive C P Gurnani told reporters that the figures are much better than what the Mahindra Group company had initially budgeted for and without giving any numbers, affirmed its commitment to become "leaner and stronger" by the end of the year.

Analysts at brokerage Sharekhan said the numbers are better-than-expected on all fronts.

