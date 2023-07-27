Tech Mahindra shares plunge over 4% as Q1 profit drops

Tech Mahindra shares plunge over 4% as Q1 profit drops

Tech Mahindra on Wednesday reported a 38 per cent fall in June quarter net profit at Rs 692.5 crore due to a sharp narrowing of the profit margins.

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jul 27 2023, 11:27 ist
  • updated: Jul 27 2023, 11:27 ist
Representative image. Credit: Getty images

Shares of Tech Mahindra on Thursday plunged by more than 4 per cent in the morning trade on the exchanges, a day after the IT services company reported a 38 per cent fall in June quarter net profit at Rs 692.5 crore.

In the initial trade, the stock declined 4.55 per cent to Rs 1,092 apiece on the BSE.

Also Read — Market benchmark indices move up in early trade on fresh buying

On the NSE, a similar movement was also seen in the scrip, where it tanked by 4.50 per cent to Rs 1,091.75 apiece.

Meanwhile, the 30-share BSE Sensex was trading 211.07 points or 0.32 per cent higher at 66,918.27 points.

Tech Mahindra on Wednesday reported a 38 per cent fall in June quarter net profit at Rs 692.5 crore due to a sharp narrowing of the profit margins.

The Mahindra group company had reported a net profit of Rs 1,131.6 crore in the corresponding April-June period last year. In the preceding quarter, the same stood at Rs 1,117.6 crore.

Its revenues slid to Rs 13,159 crore in the reporting quarter from Rs 13,718 crore in the preceding March quarter, and was only 3.5 per cent up when compared to the year-ago period.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Tech Mahindra
Earnings
Business News
Markets

Related videos

What's Brewing

'Oppenheimer' has reopened debate on war in the US

'Oppenheimer' has reopened debate on war in the US

J&K: Shias take out Muharram procession after 30 years

J&K: Shias take out Muharram procession after 30 years

Flights disrupted as Typhoon Doksuri crosses Taiwan

Flights disrupted as Typhoon Doksuri crosses Taiwan

AI-based cameras installed on B'luru Mysuru Expressway

AI-based cameras installed on B'luru Mysuru Expressway

Sinead O’Connor, outspoken & evocative singer, no more

Sinead O’Connor, outspoken & evocative singer, no more

Bazball will face its real test in India: Alastair Cook

Bazball will face its real test in India: Alastair Cook

'Jhooth bole...': BJP on crow flying over Raghav Chadha

'Jhooth bole...': BJP on crow flying over Raghav Chadha

 