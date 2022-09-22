Teen millionaires, glory of startups: Inside India's Hurun Rich List 2022

A staggering 1,103 individuals with a net worth of Rs 1,000 crore made it to the 2022 edition of Hurun's India-specific rich list, who collectively accumulated a wealth of Rs 100 lakh crore. To present you with some context, this is higher than the GDP of Singapore, UAE and Saudi Arabia combined.

The Hurun India Rich List 2022 features everyone from strongmen at the helm of the country's mightiest conglomerates to the young blood of the startup industry.

Let us look at some interesting takeaways from the list:

* Gautam Adani and family have topped the list of high net worth individuals this year, with an estimated wealth of Rs 10,94,400 crore, overtaking Reliance Industries MD Mukesh Ambani who had been leading the list since Hurun India started tracking the wealthiest individuals in the country.

*A teenager has made it to the list this time. The youngest entry on the rich list so far, 19-year-old Kaivalya Vohra is the founder of quick grocery delivery platform Zepto. His partner, co-founder Aadit Palicha, is also one of the youngest, who recently turned 20.

*Nykaa co-founder, Falguni Nayar has emerged as the richest self-made Indian woman in the IIFL Wealth Hurun this year, overtaking Kiran Mazumdar Shaw.

*Co-founder of software company Confluent, Neha Narkhede from Pune, 37, is the youngest self-made female entrepreneur on the list.

*There have been 149 debutants in the IIFL Wealth Hurun India Rich List 2022, with a 60 per cent increase in new entrants in the last five years.

* A whopping 100 new startups joined the list this year, with a cumulative wealth of over Rs 5 lakh crore.

*The zodiac sign Cancer has proven to be the top gainer in the list. Cancerians have witnessed a cumulative growth of 30 per cent in their wealth, Gautam Adani being one of them.

* A record 67 per cent of entrepreneurs on the list are self-made. This makes up 735 entrepreneurs on the list as opposed to 659 last year.

*The Roys of NDTV, Prannoy and Radhika, made it to the list this year after Adani enterprises announced a controversial open offer for the company.

*As many as three spots in the list of top ten new entries are taken by Abhay Vakil family, the co-founder of Asian Paints.