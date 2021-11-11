Telangana-based start up launches world’s first AC helmet

The world’s first AC safety helmet designed by Telangana-based tech and safety start-up Jarsh Safety has been launched.

These AC helmets are meant for the outdoor workforce and field executives.

The helmet was launched at India Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai - and it is expected to be a gamechanger of sorts.

The helmet will be distributed in the UAE market by Dubai’s NIA Limited, which is also the exclusive regional distributor for a wide range of consumer electronics and home appliances, according to a press statement issued in Mumbai.

“The Jarsh-NIA AC Safety Helmet is a game-changer for the construction and outdoor workforce, especially in a region that is characterised by extreme working conditions during the summer months,” said Kausthub Kaundinya, CEO, Jarsh Safety.

This product launch is part of the India Innovation Hub initiative by the Indian Pavilion at the World Expo 2020 wherein the pavilion is showcasing the top 500 most-reputed startups from India.

The project is working under the guidance of the Consul General of India in Dubai Dr Aman Puri and with the support of the Indian diaspora and Prominent Investor Institutions.

The Jarsh-NIA AC Helmet works on patented solid-state cooling technology to provide cooling up to 24ºC.

The premium model for senior executives has a battery life of two hours while the heavy-duty model for the skilled workforce has a 10-hour battery backup. Four vents across the helmet provide a uniform cooling experience, keeping the user sweat-free, comfortable and productive on the job.

“This is a proud moment for all of us at Telangana when a homegrown startup has been able to close the national boundaries and has gone global. An AC helmet is a revolutionary idea and it’s a matter of pride for us that Jarsh safety has transformed this idea into a financially viable project,” said Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary, ITE&C Department.

“We started our journey from a garage office and, over the years, brought smiles to thousands of workers across India. Jarsh Safety is now going global and we strongly believe that the joint NIA-Jarsh mission can help alleviate the working conditions of the workforce across the world,” added Kaundinya.

The Jarsh-NIA AC Helmet offers a unique opportunity for construction firms and industrial units to prioritise the comfort of their workforce without compromising on productivity. The use of the AC Helmet is not only socially responsible, but it also offers commercial benefits as studies have shown that extreme temperatures can cause thermal exhaustion and heat stress, leading to a decline in productivity.

“The world’s first AC safety helmet is designed to keep the industrial, construction and other outdoor workforce and executives comfortable while in a high-temperature environment,” said Kamran Birjees Khan, Chief Executive Officer, NIA Ltd.

