Telangana's IT exports grow 26% in 2nd year of pandemic

Telangana's IT/ITeS sector employment has increased by 24 per cent in the second year of the pandemic to reach 7,78,121 in 2021-2022.

According to IT, industries minister KT Rama Rao 1,49,506 net new jobs were added last financial year in the state.

At the same time, Telangana's software exports rose by 26 per cent over the previous year.

KTR released Telangana IT progress report on Wednesday, on the eve of the state's formation day on Thursday.

According to the report, Telangana “boasted a phenomenal growth in the IT/ITeS sector with an increase of 26.14 per cent in exports over the previous year.”

The department recorded a total of Rs 1,83,569 crore in IT/ITeS exports from the state for 2021-22. Software exports in 2020-21 were calculated at Rs 1,45,522 crore.

While the IT sector employment was 6,28,615 till 2020-21, it reached 7,78,121 jobs during the 2021-2022 period.

As per the NASSCOM estimates, approximately 4,50,000 new jobs were added to the IT sector nationwide.

“Telangana contributed to a third of the net new national employment in the IT Sector. The national exports (including that of Telangana) grew at 17.2 per cent while Telangana alone grew at a significantly higher rate of 26.14 per cent,” the report said.

“When we started as a new born state in 2014, our IT exports were Rs 57,258 crores and our IT employment was 3,23,397. Since then, we have been able to achieve a CAGR of 15.67 per cent - from Rs 57,258 to 1,83,569 crores,” KTR said.

Stating that Telangana has been receiving several marquee investments, the minister said that the number of estimated startups in the state have risen from 400 in 2016 to about 2,000 now.