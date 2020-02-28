Telecom bailout package likely on February 28

The Digital Communications Commission (DCC) is likely to meet on Friday to discuss bailout package to telecom firms which have been hit by the AGR (Adjusted Gross Revenue) dues.

The DCC, the highest decision-making body in the Department of Telecom, was scheduled to hold a meeting on Thursday, it was postponed to Friday, sources in the DOT told DH.

The DCC is likely to deliberate on a number of issues including staggered payments for statutory dues for the telecom industry, setting up a separate fund to lend money to telecom firms to clearly their AGR dues and other issues.

Vodafone Idea which paid only Rs 3,500 crore of its AGR dues from a total of Rs 53,000 crores, has informed the government that unless there is a bailout package, the will not be able to clear its dues as per the March 17 deadline set by the Supreme Court.

Separately, Vodafone Idea demanded the fixing minimum tariffs for mobile data at Rs 35 per GB, around 7-8 times of current prices, and for calls at 6 paise per minute.

The company has written to the telecom department expressing its inability to pay full AGR dues unless the government takes urgent measures, including allowing staggered payment, reduction in levies.