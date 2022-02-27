Telegram founder says no longer considers restricting channels after user pushback

Telegram founder Pavel Durov changed course on Sunday, saying the messaging app would no longer consider restricting the operation of some channels if the situation in Ukraine escalates, following numerous requests from users not to do so.
Durov put a strikethrough through the text in his previous message, in which he had made the announcement. He again urged users to be careful about what they read on the app, having earlier warned that Telegram channels were increasingly becoming a source of unverified information.
