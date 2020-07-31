Temasek's $3 bn bid for Keppel at risk, conglomerate reports big loss

Singaporean conglomerate Keppel Corp swung to a big second-quarter loss on Thursday that breaches a threshold in-state investor Temasek Holdings' $3 billion conditional offer to buy control of the company.

Last October, Temasek offered to increase its one-fifth stake in Keppel to 51 percent, raising expectations of consolidation in the domestic rig building sector.

Temasek declined to comment on Keppel's results and the impact on its conditional offer.

Keppel's CEO Loh Chin Hua said: "We believe that the 20 percent threshold in the MAC (material adverse change) clause in respect of net profit after tax has been crossed."

The CEO said this meant that the pre-condition in Temasek's offer had not been satisfied but said Keppel was unable to comment on the offer or Temasek's stance.

"Following the impairments, Keppel's trailing 12-month results missed the S$557 million profit after tax target and hence breached the profit after tax MAC clause for Temasek's partial offer. As such, the transaction is unlikely to proceed unless the pre-conditions are waived (at Temasek's discretion)," Citigroup analysts said in a report.

Keppel reported a net loss of S$697 million for the quarter to June versus a net profit of S$153 million a year earlier. That marked its biggest quarterly loss in at least 15 years, Refinitiv data showed.

Keppel, whose businesses range from property development to rig-building, incurred impairments of S$919 million, mostly in its offshore and marine business. Excluding impairments, net profit would have been up 45 percent to S$222 million for the quarter.

"Given the continuing impact of Covid-19, 2H 2020 will probably remain very challenging," Loh said.

Keppel's shares closed 3.6 percent lower at S$5.40 ahead of the results. They have fallen 20% this year, nearly back to the same levels when Temasek made its conditional bid of S$7.35 per share.

Singaporean conglomerate Keppel Corp swung to a big second-quarter loss on Thursday that breaches a threshold in state investor Temasek Holdings' $3 billion conditional offer to buy control of the company.

Last October, Temasek offered to increase its one-fifth stake in Keppel to 51 percent, raising expectations of consolidation in the domestic rig building sector.

Temasek declined to comment on Keppel's results and the impact on its conditional offer.

Keppel's CEO Loh Chin Hua said: "We believe that the 20 percent threshold in the MAC (material adverse change) clause in respect of net profit after tax has been crossed."

The CEO said this meant that the pre-condition in Temasek's offer had not been satisfied but said Keppel was unable to comment on the offer or Temasek's stance.

"Following the impairments, Keppel's trailing 12-month results missed the S$557 million profit after tax target and hence breached the profit after tax MAC clause for Temasek's partial offer. As such, the transaction is unlikely to proceed unless the pre-conditions are waived (at Temasek's discretion)," Citigroup analysts said in a report.

Keppel reported a net loss of S$697 million for the quarter to June versus a net profit of S$153 million a year earlier. That marked its biggest quarterly loss in at least 15 years, Refinitiv data showed.

Keppel, whose businesses range from property development to rig-building, incurred impairments of S$919 million, mostly in its offshore and marine business. Excluding impairments, net profit would have been up 45 percent to S$222 million for the quarter.

"Given the continuing impact of Covid-19, 2H 2020 will probably remain very challenging," Loh said.

Keppel's shares closed 3.6 percent lower at S$5.40 ahead of the results. They have fallen 20 percent this year, nearly back to the same levels when Temasek made its conditional bid of S$7.35 per share.