Tencent falls after China media calls online gaming 'spiritual opium'

Tencent down as online gaming called 'spiritual opium'

Shares of online gaming companies, including Tencent Holdings and Netease Inc , tumbled on Tuesday after Chinese state media called the business "spiritual opium".

Many teenagers are addicted to online gaming, which has made a huge negative impact on their growth, according to an article in the Economic Information Daily, which is affiliated with the official Xinhua Agency.

