Tencent fires 100 employees in anti-graft campaign

Tencent fires 100 employees, blacklists 37 firms in anti-graft campaign

Chinese tech companies have doubled down on corruption investigations in recent years

Reuters
Reuters, Shanghai,
  • Feb 03 2021, 10:23 ist
  • updated: Feb 03 2021, 10:23 ist
A Tencent sign is seen at the World Internet Conference in Wuzhen. Credit: Reuters Photo

Tencent Holdings Ltd on Wednesday named 37 companies it had blacklisted from future contracts and said it has fired more than 100 staff over embezzlement and bribery incidents.

Tencent, China's biggest social media and video games company, said in a social media post that it had reported 40 employees to authorities since it started an anti-graft campaign in the fourth quarter of 2019.

In one case, an employee in its game publishing division sought benefits for outside parties and obtained kickbacks from them, Tencent said in the name and shame post.

Chinese tech companies have doubled down on corruption investigations in recent years, as their valuations and profiles have soared following a tech boom in the country.

The arrest of a senior Alibaba Group Holding Ltd executive in 2018 indicated that a years-long anti-graft drive spearheaded by President Xi Jinping would not spare the country's web titans. Yang Weidong, the president of Alibaba's video streaming service Youkou, stepped down before he was given a seven-year jail sentence.

China's tech companies have since provided regular updates on their anti-corruption measures.

Tencent said on Wednesday it would stick to a "zero-tolerance" policy towards unethical behaviour.

Union Budget 2021 | Get the latest updates, expert views & analysis only on DeccanHerald.com

Click here for full coverage of Budget 2021

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Tencent
Corruption
China

What's Brewing

Roads too noisy for birds to think, crickets to mate!

Roads too noisy for birds to think, crickets to mate!

Psychologists say cricketers need more support

Psychologists say cricketers need more support

The hidden epidemic on travel’s front line

The hidden epidemic on travel’s front line

SpaceX Starship prototype rocket explodes

SpaceX Starship prototype rocket explodes

DH Toon | 'Made in India' tools counter farmers' stir

DH Toon | 'Made in India' tools counter farmers' stir

Key displays to watch out for at Aero India 2021

Key displays to watch out for at Aero India 2021

This flower is really a fungus in disguise

This flower is really a fungus in disguise

 