Tencent reports 3% jump in third-quarter profit

Reuters
Reuters, Shanghai,
  • Nov 10 2021, 15:19 ist
  • updated: Nov 10 2021, 15:21 ist
Representative image. Credit: Reuters photo

Chinese gaming and social media giant Tencent Holdings posted a 3% rise in third-quarter profit, beating analyst expectations as it flagged the impact of heightened regulatory scrutiny and an advertising slowdown.

Net profit for the three months through September rose to 39.5 billion yuan ($6.18 billion), above an average Refinitiv estimate of 35 billion yuan drawn from 14 analysts.

