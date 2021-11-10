Tencent reports 3% jump in third-quarter profit

Chinese gaming and social media giant Tencent Holdings posted a 3% rise in third-quarter profit, beating analyst expectations as it flagged the impact of heightened regulatory scrutiny and an advertising slowdown.
Net profit for the three months through September rose to 39.5 billion yuan ($6.18 billion), above an average Refinitiv estimate of 35 billion yuan drawn from 14 analysts.
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Paul Rudd crowned 'Sexiest Man Alive 2021'
Nykaa CEO India's richest self-made female billionaire
President of Nauru wants Big B's 'KBC 13' bow-ties
Revisiting 'Avvai Shanmughi' on its 25th anniversary
Prince Harry says 'Megxit' is a misogynistic term
Here's how to identify a fake cop from a real one
Talks on for 'Squid Game' season 2, says director Hwang