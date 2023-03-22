Tencent reports first annual revenue drop

Tencent Holdings reported a drop in annual revenue for the first time ever, as China's economic slowdown due to the pandemic and a long-running regulatory crackdown took a toll.
The world's largest video game company and the operator of the WeChat messaging platform turned in a revenue of 554.55 billion yuan for 2022, down 1 per cent from a year earlier.
Analysts on an average expected Tencent's revenue to drop by about a percent to 555.15 billion yuan for 2022.
Its revenue for the fourth quarter ended December rose 1 per cent from a year earlier to 144.95 billion yuan, versus a consensus estimate for about 144 billion yuan.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
1,100-year-old Bible could fetch up to $50 million
26% of world lacks clean drinking water: UN report
Ranveer Singh is India's most valuable celebrity
Ode to Sparrows: One for the bird, one for the word
6 cities that are reimagining urban life
Man comes from Kolkata to kill estranged wife in B'luru
10% Indians affected by chronic kidney disease
Ugadi rush: Flower markets bloom amid festive fervour
Ingredients for life on Earth likely came from space