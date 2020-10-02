Tesla beats expectations for third-quarter vehicle deliveries

Tesla Inc on Friday beat Wall Street estimates for third-quarter vehicle deliveries, driven by higher demand for its mass-produced Model 3 sedans.
The electric-car maker delivered 139,300 vehicles during the quarter, beating estimates of 134,720 vehicles, according to Refinitiv data.
Donald Trump tests Covid-19 positive: Here is how the world reacted
Mahatma Gandhi and his stance on the 22 yards
Donald Trump's most notable quotes on the coronavirus
The Mahatma & the Poet: Letters between Tagore, Gandhi
Instagram at 10: How the app has evolved beyond selfies
Vaishnava Jana To: Bapu's fight against untouchability