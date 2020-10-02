Tesla beats expectations for third-quarter vehicle deliveries

Tesla beats expectations for third-quarter deliveries

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Oct 02 2020, 18:41 ist
  • updated: Oct 02 2020, 18:41 ist
The electric-car maker delivered 139,300 vehicles during the quarter. Credit: Reuters Photo

Tesla Inc on Friday beat Wall Street estimates for third-quarter vehicle deliveries, driven by higher demand for its mass-produced Model 3 sedans.

The electric-car maker delivered 139,300 vehicles during the quarter, beating estimates of 134,720 vehicles, according to Refinitiv data. 

Tesla
Electric Vehicles
Wall Street

