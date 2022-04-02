Tesla delivers record vehicles in Q1, beats analysts' estimates

Tesla Inc on Saturday reported record electric vehicle deliveries for the first quarter, driven by a ramp up in production at its Shanghai factory.
Tesla delivered 310,048 vehicles in the quarter, while Wall Street had expected deliveries of 308,836 cars, according to Refinitiv data.
