Tesla delivers record vehicles in Q1, beats analysts' estimates

Reuters
Reuters,
  Apr 02 2022
  • updated: Apr 02 2022, 21:57 ist
Tesla. Credit: Reuters photo

Tesla Inc on Saturday reported record electric vehicle deliveries for the first quarter, driven by a ramp up in production at its Shanghai factory.

Tesla delivered 310,048 vehicles in the quarter, while Wall Street had expected deliveries of 308,836 cars, according to Refinitiv data.

