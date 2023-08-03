Tesla discusses India plans with Piyush Goyal in Delhi

Tesla discusses India plans with commerce minister Piyush Goyal in Delhi

Meetings between Tesla and Indian officials are being kept tightly under wraps, with Modi and his top officials closely tracking the progress of talks, sources said.

Reuters
Reuters, New Delhi,
  • Aug 03 2023, 22:00 ist
  • updated: Aug 03 2023, 22:00 ist
Piyush Goyal. Credit: PTI Photo

India's Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal met senior U.S.-based Tesla executives last week in a closed-door meeting to discuss the carmaker's plans to establish a manufacturing plant in the country, two people with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

Tesla has expressed an interest in building a factory in India that would produce a low-cost electric vehicle (EV) priced at $24,000, around 25% cheaper than Tesla's current entry model, for both the Indian market and export.

Tesla's senior public policy and business development executive Rohan Patel, and a vice president for supply chain, Roshan Thomas, also met officials from the Invest India agency during their time in the country.

Their meeting with Goyal, however, was the most high-profile one since Tesla CEO Elon Musk met Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in June in New York, with the billionaire later saying he was keen to make significant investments in the country.

The sources said the meeting with Goyal was held in a New Delhi hotel, where, according to one source, the Tesla executives met the minister privately along with at least one other government official.

Tesla and India's commerce ministry did not respond to requests for comment. The sources declined to be named given the sensitivity of the discussions.

Meetings between Tesla and Indian officials are being kept tightly under wraps, with Modi and his top officials closely tracking the progress of talks, sources said earlier.

Reuters first reported on a planned meeting between Tesla and Goyal on July 24 with an agenda covering land allotment for a plant and the establishment of an EV supply chain.

Tesla and Goyal discussed the company's plans during the meeting, said the first source, declining to elaborate further.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Piyush Goyal
India News
Tesla
Electric Vehicles

Related videos

What's Brewing

Christians, Muslims 'Satan's kids': NTK head sparks row

Christians, Muslims 'Satan's kids': NTK head sparks row

Onions may have forced Sharjah flight's return to Kochi

Onions may have forced Sharjah flight's return to Kochi

'Barbie' stirs row in Japan ahead of nuclear memorials

'Barbie' stirs row in Japan ahead of nuclear memorials

Serbian coal miners uncover ancient Roman ship

Serbian coal miners uncover ancient Roman ship

McDonald's opens airport drive-thru outlet in Mumbai

McDonald's opens airport drive-thru outlet in Mumbai

 