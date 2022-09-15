Tesla, Musk sued for misleading self-driving claims

Tesla, Elon Musk sued for misleading autopilot, self-driving claims

Tesla has come under heavy scrutiny on the controversial Autopilot advanced driver assistance system that has allegedly killed many

IANS
IANS, San Francisco,
  • Sep 15 2022, 13:59 ist
  • updated: Sep 15 2022, 13:59 ist
Tesla CEO Elon Musk. Credit: Reuters File Photo

A Tesla owner has sued the electric car maker, saying the company and its CEO Elon Musk are "deceptively and misleadingly" marketing the Autopilot and "Full Self-Driving" software.

Briggs Matsko from California said that he paid a $5,000 premium for his 2018 Tesla Model X to get 'Enhanced Autopilot', which was sold as a precursor to FSD software that now costs $15,000 but is still in Beta phase.

"Plaintiff brings this consumer class action lawsuit to hold Tesla and its representatives, including CEO Elon Musk, accountable for years of making misleading and deceptive statements regarding the company's advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) technology," read the lawsuit that was filed in the federal court in San Francisco.

Also Read | Inside Tesla's mission to keep Elon Musk's battery promise

For years, "Tesla has deceptively and misleadingly marketed its ADAS technology" as autonomous driving technology under various names, including "Autopilot," "Enhanced Autopilot," and "Full Self-Driving Capability", the latter two of which Tesla charges consumers thousands of additional dollars to add to their new vehicle, the lawsuit claimed.

The Tesla owner said that Tesla has deceived and misled consumers regarding the current abilities of its ADAS technology and by representing that it was perpetually on the cusp of perfecting that technology and finally fulfilling its promise of producing a fully self-driving car.

Tesla has come under heavy scrutiny on the controversial Autopilot advanced driver assistance system that has allegedly killed many, with both the US federal and state regulators turning up the heat on electric car-maker.

Last month, the Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) in California accused Musk-run Tesla of running fake claims about its Autopilot and FSD features.

"Tesla has yet to produce anything even remotely approaching a fully self-driving car," Matsko said.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Tesla
Elon Musk
Business News

What's Brewing

Ford unveils new gasoline-powered Mustang

Ford unveils new gasoline-powered Mustang

The chess world isn't ready for a cheating scandal

The chess world isn't ready for a cheating scandal

DH Radio | Life of Maharaja Jayachamarajendra Wodeyar...

DH Radio | Life of Maharaja Jayachamarajendra Wodeyar...

India to launch 'Gaganyaan' in 2024

India to launch 'Gaganyaan' in 2024

Bulldozers raze illegal encroachments in Bengaluru

Bulldozers raze illegal encroachments in Bengaluru

Vinesh Phogat wins bronze in World Championships

Vinesh Phogat wins bronze in World Championships

DH Toon: 'Go Goa Gone' for Congress

DH Toon: 'Go Goa Gone' for Congress

Robin Uthappa retires from all forms of Indian cricket

Robin Uthappa retires from all forms of Indian cricket

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite review: Decent budget 5G phone

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite review: Decent budget 5G phone

 