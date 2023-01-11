Tesla files for $776 mn expansion of Texas gigafactory

Tesla files for $776 mn expansion of Texas gigafactory

The world's most valuable automaker has been facing Covid-driven production and logistics snags at its key Shanghai hub, coupled with growing demand concerns

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Jan 11 2023, 09:23 ist
  • updated: Jan 11 2023, 09:23 ist
Representative Image. Credit: Reuters File Photo

Tesla has applied to expand its gigafactory in Texas with an investment totalling $775.7 million, government filings showed, marking one of its largest expansion drives since setting up the $5.5 billion gigafactory in Germany last year.

It plans to add five new facilities at its Austin site, including a cell test lab and a unit named "Cathode", according to the company's filings on the Texas state department of licensing's website on Monday and Tuesday.

Tesla did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

The Austin expansion comes days after Reuters reported that Tesla promoted its China chief Tom Zhu to take direct oversight of the carmaker's US assembly plants as well as sales operations in North America and Europe.

Tesla's fourth-quarter deliveries fell short of market estimates. The company is also running a reduced production schedule at its Shanghai plant through January, extending the reduced output it began in December, Reuters has reported.

The company is expected to host its investor day on March 1 at the Austin facility and will likely disclose plans for expansion and capital allocation.

Tesla also has a gigafactory in Nevada, and a production facility in Fremont, California.

Local newspaper Reforma reported in December that Tesla could announce the construction of a gigafactory in the northern Mexican state of Nuevo Leon soon, with an initial investment of between $800 million and $1 billion.

Tesla
Business News
Texas

