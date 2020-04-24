Tesla raises China-made Model 3 prices after EV subsidies cut

US electric vehicle maker Tesla Inc raised prices for two China-made model 3 variants after authorities cut subsidies in the world's biggest auto market.
China cut subsidies on electric vehicles, effective April 23, but will have a three-month transition period.
The starting price for the Shanghai-made Standard Range Model 3 sedans is 303,550 yuan after receiving subsidies, up from 299,050 yuan, while Long Range Model 3 cars, which Tesla plans to roll out from June this year, are now priced at 344,050 yuan versus 339,050 yuan earlier, a Tesla China company website shows.
