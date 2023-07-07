Tesla starts to lay off workers at China factory

Tesla starts to lay off workers at China factory: Report

It was not clear how many workers may be let go, or the specific reasons behind the layoffs.

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Jul 07 2023, 10:32 ist
  • updated: Jul 07 2023, 11:41 ist
Visitors check a Tesla Model 3 car next to a Model Y displayed at a showroom of the U.S. electric vehicle (EV) maker in Beijing, China February 4, 2023. Credit: Reuters Photo

Electric car maker Tesla Inc is laying off some battery production workers at its Shanghai plant, Bloomberg News reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.

It was not clear how many workers may be let go, or the specific reasons behind the layoffs, according to the report.

Tesla did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Read more | Tesla extends blistering rally after quarterly deliveries beat

The layoffs were first reported by a local online news portal, Deep Analysis, on Thursday, which said that less than 1,000 workers were employed on the factory's two battery production lines.

Tesla's Gigafactory Shanghai, its largest and most productive plant, employs around 20,000 workers, including those in assembly building the Model Y and Model 3.

