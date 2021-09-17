Musk says Tesla will ensure data security

Tesla to work with global regulators to ensure data security: Musk

Tesla, which is making vehicles in Shanghai, is under scrutiny in China over its storage and handling of customer data

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Sep 17 2021, 10:02 ist
  • updated: Sep 17 2021, 10:02 ist
Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk. Credit: Reuters Photo

Electric vehicle maker Tesla Inc will work with global regulators to ensure data security, Chief Executive Elon Musk told the World New Energy Vehicle Congress in China on Friday.

"With the rapid growth of autonomous driving technologies, data security of vehicles is drawing more public concerns than ever before," Musk said in a video speech, adding data security is not only the responsibility of a single company.

Cars are being fitted with an ever-increasing array of sensors and cameras to assist drivers. But the data such equipment generates can also be used by manufacturers to develop new technologies, such as autonomous driving systems, raising privacy and security concerns, particularly when the information is sent abroad.

Automakers in China are required to store data generated by vehicles locally and need to get regulatory approval when they need to export critical data abroad.

Tesla, which is making vehicles in Shanghai, is under scrutiny in China over its storage and handling of customer data.

Check out DH's latest videos

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Tesla
Elon Musk
Business News
Automobile

What's Brewing

Who gets sick in space? Orbital tourists may give clues

Who gets sick in space? Orbital tourists may give clues

What's heating the planet?

What's heating the planet?

Assam to burn nearly 2,500 rhino horns to bust myths

Assam to burn nearly 2,500 rhino horns to bust myths

Battle for digital privacy is reshaping the internet

Battle for digital privacy is reshaping the internet

Was not aware of Raj Kundra's work: Shilpa to police

Was not aware of Raj Kundra's work: Shilpa to police

SpaceX's tourist crew 'healthy, happy and resting'

SpaceX's tourist crew 'healthy, happy and resting'

TIME 100: Top 15 most influential people of 2021

TIME 100: Top 15 most influential people of 2021

DH Toon | 'Sansad TV' logo that wasn't

DH Toon | 'Sansad TV' logo that wasn't

Afghans on US military bases await resettlement

Afghans on US military bases await resettlement

 