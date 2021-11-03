Tesla's Elon Musk bemoans German red tape, again

Tesla's Elon Musk bemoans German red tape, again

The car and battery factory is still awaiting approval by local authorities

Reuters
Reuters, Frankfurt,
  • Nov 03 2021, 02:37 ist
  • updated: Nov 03 2021, 02:43 ist
Elon Musk. Credit: AFP file photo

Tesla Inc Chief Executive Elon Musk took to Twitter to bemoan a consultation process launched on Tuesday for local citizens to express objections to a huge factory he is building near Berlin.

The process, being repeated over concerns the first time around did not comply with regulations, is a snag in Tesla's plans to start production of electric cars this month. .

"Sigh," Musk tweeted on Tuesday in response to an article posted about the consultation.

Musk then added in a second tweet, "What they are doing is just not right."

The car and battery factory is still awaiting approval by local authorities. The consultation runs until Nov. 22.

In his two-year battle to get production running at the site, Musk has expressed irritation at German laws and processes, arguing complex planning requirements were at odds with the urgency needed to fight climate change.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Elon Musk
Tesla Inc
Germany
Automobile

What's Brewing

Wounded India run into ambitious underdogs

Wounded India run into ambitious underdogs

Bachchan's NFT collections hit Rs 3.8 cr on Day 1

Bachchan's NFT collections hit Rs 3.8 cr on Day 1

COP26 deforestation pledge: More broken promises?

COP26 deforestation pledge: More broken promises?

Deaf superheroes to gay kiss: 'Eternals' has it all

Deaf superheroes to gay kiss: 'Eternals' has it all

'Bad air quality can affect survivors of severe Covid'

'Bad air quality can affect survivors of severe Covid'

 