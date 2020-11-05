Berlin: Musk to interview engineers for new gigafactory

Tesla's Elon Musk in Berlin to interview engineers for new gigafactory

A spokesperson for Tesla confirmed Musk was in Germany

Reuters
Reuters, Berlin,
  • Nov 05 2020, 16:02 ist
  • updated: Nov 05 2020, 16:02 ist
Tesla Inc CEO Elon Musk. Credit: Reuters

Tesla Inc Chief Executive Elon Musk has travelled to Germany and plans to interview engineers for the US electric carmaker's new gigafactory in Berlin in person on Friday.

"Recruiting ace engineers for Giga Berlin! Will interview in person tomorrow on site. Send resume to 25Guns@Tesla.com," Musk wrote on Twitter on Thursday.

A spokesperson for Tesla confirmed Musk was in Germany.

Tesla is building a new plant on the outskirts of Berlin and Tesla plans to manufacture a new version of its Model Y crossover vehicle with a new structural battery design and technology.

The company plans to start the production of Model Y at Gigafactory Berlin during the second half of 2021.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Tesla
Elon Musk
engineers
Berlin

What's Brewing

A burst of cosmic radio waves within our galaxy!

A burst of cosmic radio waves within our galaxy!

This Tokyo 'clinic' treats old, worn stuffed toys

This Tokyo 'clinic' treats old, worn stuffed toys

IPL 2020 | Qualifier 1: MI vs DC: SWOT Analysis

IPL 2020 | Qualifier 1: MI vs DC: SWOT Analysis

Five horror-comedy movies to watch before ‘Laxmii’

Five horror-comedy movies to watch before ‘Laxmii’

US Polls: Gen Z dial TikTok for watch parties, analysis

US Polls: Gen Z dial TikTok for watch parties, analysis

Wanted: An anti-discrimination law for LGBTQI Indians

Wanted: An anti-discrimination law for LGBTQI Indians

 