Tesla's Musk sells another 9,34,000 shares

Tesla's Musk sells another 9,34,000 shares to pay taxes after exercising options

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Nov 17 2021, 08:36 ist
  • updated: Nov 17 2021, 08:36 ist
Tesla Chief Executive Office Elon Musk speaks at his company's factory in Fremont. Credit: Reuters File Photo

Tesla Inc Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk exercises option to buy 2.1 million shares and sold another 934,091 shares solely to meet tax withholding obligations related to the exercise of stock options, US securities filings showed on Tuesday.

