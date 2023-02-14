Thales, Bharat Dynamics JV to produce 70mm laser-guided rockets in India

Aerospace original equipment manufacturer Thales and ‘Miniratna’ Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) will sign a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to set up manufacturing facilities in India to produce precision-strike 70mm laser-guided rockets (FZ275 LGR).

Through the agreement, BDL will become a part of the FZ275 LGR global supply chain, providing the opportunity for export of Indian-manufactured components, to existing and future 70mm laser-guided rocket customers.

This agreement will also provide the opportunity for BDL to offer a ‘Make in India’ 70mm laser-guided rocket solution to the existing helicopter fleet of Advanced Light Helicopters (WSI) and Light Combat Helicopters of the Indian government.

“This collaboration seeks to further develop the in-country capability of producing advanced weapon systems such as 70mm laser-guided rockets to cater to export markets besides assisting the Indian armed forces in their mission to effectively safeguard the nation, " said Ashish Saraf, VP and Country Director, India - Thales.

“We are pleased to partner once again with Thales, this time for precision-strike 70mm laser-guided rockets. Leveraging our long experience in building precision-guided ammunition and our diverse industrial expertise, we look forward to reaching new heights of excellence with this partnership and contributing to the prestigious ‘Make in India’ initiative,” said Cmde Siddharth Mishra, Chairman and Managing Director, BDL

“MoU with BDL means a lot of technology for India. We are talking about the most advanced missile systems in the world. It is the technology that is combat proven in the war in Ukraine,” Saraf added.

BDL was established in Hyderabad in 1970 as a manufacturing base for guided missiles and allied defence equipment.