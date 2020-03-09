Thanks to Lord Balaji, Tirupati temple chairman says he withdrew over Rs 1,300 crore from Yes Bank last year: Report

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) officials withdrew gold and cash deposits worth Rs 1,300 crore from Yes Bank in the name of Lord Balaji in October 2019, according to a report in ThePrint.

One of the richest temples in the nation, TTD had accounts at multiple banks and the largest deposit was at Yes Bank, according to the report.

TTD Chairman Y V Subba Reddy, told the news website that as he went through the accounts of the bank, he came to know that its financial status was not steady.

“The credit goes to Lord Balaji who made me understand the bank’s financial position and gave me direction to save the money of the lakhs of devotees whose offerings I am just a custodian of,” Reddy told ThePrint.

The entire sum of Rs 1,300 crore was withdrawn on Oct. 30, 2019, after a board meeting earlier that month, he said.

The temple's primary income was from donations and offerings made by devotees. The second major source was the interest that they received from deposits. By the end of FY19, the temple's cash deposits had crossed Rs 12,000 crore. The income earned from interest on deposits alone was projected at Rs 706 crore, the report said.