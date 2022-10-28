The bird is freed, Musk tweets after Twitter acquisition

After Elon Musk took control of Twitter in a deal that puts one of the leading platforms for global discourse in the hands of the world's richest man, the billionaire said: the bird is freed.

After taking control of Twitter, Musk fired its top executives late Thursday.

the bird is freed — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 28, 2022

Musk sacked chief executive Parag Agrawal, as well as the company's chief financial officer and its head of safety, the Washington Post and CNBC reported citing unnamed sources.

Agrawal went to court to hold the Tesla chief to the terms of a takeover deal he had tried to escape. The reports came hours before the court-appointed deadline for Musk to seal his on-again, off-again deal to purchase the social media network.

