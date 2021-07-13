The Campco releases two more chocolate products

Naina J A
  • Jul 13 2021, 14:35 ist
Credit: The Campco website

The Central Arecanut and Cocoa Marketing and Processing Cooperative Ltd (Campco) released two more chocolate products in the market on Monday.

Campco Jackfruit Eclairs and Campco Hazelnut Choco spread are now available for customers. The main ingredients in Jackfruit Eclairs is vacuum-fried natural jackfruit pieces and powder without using any artificial flavours. The Hazelnut Choco spread is a combination used as a spread on bread, toast, chapathi and even on dosa.

The Campco observed its 49th foundation day by paying tributes to founder president late Varanashi Subraya Bhat at its head office in Mangaluru.

V Srikrishna Bhat, former vice-president of The Campco, virtually inaugurated the 14th Sales Depot of Campco at Junagadh in Gujarat.

Komale Ganapathi Bhat was felicitated for his innovation of the tree bike.

In his presidential address, The Campco president Kishore Kumar Kodgi said that the Board of Management of The Campco will recommend central government to posthumously award Padma Shri to late Varanashi Subraya Bhat, founder president of TheCampco.

The Prime Minister has been requested to grant aid for research on medicinal value of arecanut .The godown at Kavu will soon have a chocolate park, he added.

