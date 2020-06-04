The rise and fall of Atlas Cycles

On June 3, Atlas Cycles shut down its last manufacturing unit in Sahibabad, Uttar Pradesh stating financial constraints.

Founded by Shri Janki Das Kapur, Atlas Cycles is one of the oldest cycle companies in the country, with over 600 stores in 14 different states. The company began manufacturing in 1951 at a 25 acre-factory complex in Sonepat and had started expanding its market overseas.

Soon after, in 1965, Atlas emerged as India’s largest cycle manufacturer. It later went on to receive several accolades including Italy's Gold Mercury International Award, the FICCI Award for 'Best Industrial Relations' and the EEPC Award for export excellence.

With a capacity to produce 4 million bicycles per year, Atlas witnessed some extremely thriving years in its history after the son of Janki Das Kapur and Jai Dev Kapur started handling the family business in 1951.

In 1982, Atlas became the official supplier of bicycles to the IXth Asiad at Delhi. Later, a Steel Tube mill was also set up by Atlas in Gurgaon to achieve self-sufficiency in specialised bicycle components and meet its entire steel tube requirements, maintaining the stringent quality controls.

Atlas had also introduced the first racing bicycle in India in 1978, and then became a brand that offers a wide range of products for almost all age groups and segments.

Over the last six years, Atlas has closed down two units. In December 2014, the company had shut its Malanpur unit in Madhya Pradesh. Later in 2018, it had suspended manufacturing at its Sonipat unit.

On June 3, 2020, Atlas Cycles has shut down its last manufacturing unit in Sahibabad, putting an end to a legacy of more than 60 years.