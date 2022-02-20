The unsung story of a drawdown

Imagine yourself walking down the road during a rainy day. You donned a raincoat and held an umbrella only to realise that you landed into a pothole. You take a deep sigh and make a small jump forward to get out of the pothole.

Problem solved, Hurrah! But, what if the pothole was further deep? It would have taken considerably more effort to get out of it. Worst case - some people might have to call for help and get you rescued. The point is that: the bigger the hole, the higher the effort to get out of it.

Well, if you haven’t guessed the analogy already, the pothole signifies the drawdown. The deeper the drawdown gets, the higher your strategy must perform to get out of it.

For the uninitiated, drawdown is a measure of risk that tells the amount of loss the strategy carries since it started to decline from its peak. Let us look at some surprising numbers (Table 1):

The above table reveals that you need to earn significantly higher returns for the same incremental increase in drawdown. Therefore, if you control your portfolio drawdown, it is easier to recover and, hopefully, make a new portfolio high. For many investors, the performance metrics of any strategy has been limited to just annualised returns, and a few may additionally look at annualised volatility. No doubt, these are imperative to consider before investing.

However, a few other metrics tell you more about the nature of any investment strategy. One such key statistic is drawdown, whose importance is generally undervalued in the investor’s community. Some people look at the maximum drawdown, which is the difference between the highest and lowest points of the strategy.

Historically, it has occurred during crisis periods like the GFC of 2008, the Covid-19 outbreak, etc. But what about the majority of the time when the market is not experiencing any crisis? How much time does your portfolio spend in a drawdown of, let’s say, 5 per cent, 10 per cent or 20 per cent? Hold that thought!

Let me highlight the psychology behind why people overestimate their willingness to take risks, especially when experiencing drawdown. You may encounter a lot of high-risk strategies on social media earning higher returns than your portfolio, but what if I tell you that risky strategy at some point in time fell up to 70 per cent to deliver those high returns?

Do you have the stomach to see such a sharp fall in your portfolio? Numerically speaking, suppose if you had put in Rs 10 lakh in any risky scheme, it came down to Rs 3 lakh before going up till Rs 15 lakh.

Does this journey of high returns fit well with your mental peace? Do you think you will be able to hold onto the risky scheme when it is plunging? You might act irrationally -panicking and exiting investment at its low point, leading to permanent erosion of capital. We are, after all, emotional beings, and the sooner we embrace it, the better for our portfolio.

Remember I asked you to think how much time a strategy spends in a drawdown of different magnitudes; let us look at some numbers (Table 2).

The above table shows us the time spent by the strategy in different drawdown buckets in the given period. Note that the asset allocation strategy has spent most of its time in low drawdown buckets (more than 85 per cent of the time).

In comparison, other equity strategies have even gone to a drawdown beyond 70 per cent. Even asset allocation strategies’ zero drawdown days are roughly double that of other plain vanilla equity strategies. Most of us only see the magnitude aspect of the drawdown. However, time drawdown is also an essential factor to consider.

Historically, Small caps spent roughly 1/3rd of the time in 30 per cent - 40 per cent drawdown. It is painful to experience the drawdown, especially for those monitoring their portfolios regularly.

Investors can minimise the investment risk posed by potential drawdowns by utilizing asset allocation in their investment portfolio. Below is a table that shows the maximum historical drawdown suffered by the strategies discussed and the time (in months) it took to break even the previous peak.

