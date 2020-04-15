'The world will need more than one coronavirus vaccine'

The world will need more than one coronavirus vaccine, says GSK CEO

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Apr 15 2020, 18:20 ist
  • updated: Apr 15 2020, 18:20 ist
Representative image/iStock images

The world will need more than one COVID-19 vaccine so drug companies must partner in the race to develop the weapons to fight the novel coronavirus, GlaxoSmithKline Chief Executive Officer Emma Walmsley said on Wednesday.

Read: Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths

Walmsley said GSK's partnership with Sanofi brings scale to the attempt to get a coronavirus vaccine but that there was still an enormous amount of work to do.

Check out Deccan Herald's coronavirus world-o-meter live counter here

"The world's going to definitely need more than one vaccine when you think about demand in this hugely challenging global health crisis," she told BBC Radio. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Coronavirus lockdown
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

Coronavirus: 'Not ideal time for sports'

Coronavirus: 'Not ideal time for sports'

Apple data show dramatic impact of COVID-19 on movement

Apple data show dramatic impact of COVID-19 on movement

Lockdown continues but some places may see relaxation

Lockdown continues but some places may see relaxation

Trump to convene G7 leaders to discuss COVID-19 crisis

Trump to convene G7 leaders to discuss COVID-19 crisis

New iPhone may be launched amid coronavirus lockdown

New iPhone may be launched amid coronavirus lockdown

'On-off social distancing may be needed until 2022'

'On-off social distancing may be needed until 2022'

 