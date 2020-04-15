The world will need more than one coronavirus vaccine, says GSK CEO

The world will need more than one COVID-19 vaccine so drug companies must partner in the race to develop the weapons to fight the novel coronavirus, GlaxoSmithKline Chief Executive Officer Emma Walmsley said on Wednesday.
Walmsley said GSK's partnership with Sanofi brings scale to the attempt to get a coronavirus vaccine but that there was still an enormous amount of work to do.
"The world's going to definitely need more than one vaccine when you think about demand in this hugely challenging global health crisis," she told BBC Radio.
