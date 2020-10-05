'Thin Brexit deal likely but won't rule out breakdown'

'Thin' Brexit trade deal likely but won't rule out breakdown, says Goldman Sachs

Reuters
Reuters, London,
  • Oct 05 2020, 14:39 ist
  • updated: Oct 05 2020, 15:21 ist
Goldman Sachs said on Monday that Britain and the European Union were likely to do a post-Brexit trade deal by early November though the risk of a breakdown in negotiations could not be ruled out.

"Our core view remains that a “thin” zero-tariff/zero-quota trade agreement will likely be struck by early November, and subsequently ratified by the end of December," Goldman analysts said a note to clients.

"The risk of a breakdown in negotiations cannot be ruled out," Goldman said. "We continue to think the perceived probability of 'no deal' will persist beyond the next European Council meeting in mid-October." 

Brexit
Goldman Sachs
EU

