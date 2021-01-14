This is what Elon Musk has to say on Tesla's India plan

Two days after US electric vehicle maker Tesla officially registered with the Registrar of Companies in India, the company’s CEO Elon Musk shared his first reaction on Twitter.

“As promised,” the world’s richest man tweeted in reply to a thread on on Tesla's entry in India.

As promised — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 13, 2021

He had, in past, tweeted about his plans to bring Tesla to India. The electric vehicle manufacturer originally planned to enter India in 2016, but that did not happen. However, in November last year, Musk had, in response to a tweet on Tesla's entry in India said, “Yea..Next year for sure".

Tesla Motors India and Energy Private Limited was incorporated on Jan. 8 with its registered office in Bengaluru, a hub for several global technology companies.

The filing shows the Indian unit has three directors including David Feinstein, who is currently a senior executive at Tesla, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Tesla is expected to enter India with the Model 3 Sedan, likely to be priced at around Rs 60 Lakh.

The vehicle is fully electric and is powered by a 60kw hour lithium-ion battery pack with a range of 500 km. In a span of only 3.1 seconds, the Sedan speeds up from 0 to 60mph and has a top speed of around 250 km.

According to reports, Tesla is also in the process of conducting a location search for setting up their operations and has hired a global consulting firm for the same purpose. The governments of Maharashtra, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu have had talks with the company and are also considering local partnerships for sourcing.