Thomas Cook India board approves Rs 150 cr share buyback

Travel services provider Thomas Cook India on Friday said its board has approved a share buyback programme for a total consideration of up to Rs 150 crore.

The board of directors of the company at its meeting held on Friday approved buyback of around 2.60 crore fully paid-up equity shares of Re 1 each at a price of Rs 57.5 per share, Thomas Cook India said in a regulatory filing.

The number of equity shares proposed to be bought back represent 6.9 per cent of total paid-up equity capital of the company as on December 31, 2019, it added.

The company has set March 7 as the record date and all those who hold equity shares as on the record date shall be eligible for the buyback, it said.