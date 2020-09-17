Thomas Cook India, SOTC partner with Amar Chitra Katha

Thomas Cook India, SOTC partner with Amar Chitra Katha

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  Sep 17 2020, 14:52 ist
  • updated: Sep 17 2020, 16:15 ist
Representative image. Credit: AFP

Travel services firm Thomas Cook India on Thursday said it along with group firm SOTC Travel have partnered with Amar Chitra Katha to bring alive India's heritage with the launch of 'Great Indian Journeys'.

The itineraries curated under this offering present young explorers and parents with an engaging format to discover India's rich heritage and iconic attractions, Thomas Cook India said in a filing to BSE.

The Great Indian Journeys provides a four-five day itinerary through historic locales like Chittorgarh, Kumbhalgarh, Udaipur, Mathura, Hampi, Delhi, Agra, it added.

Each itinerary incorporates exclusive elements such as personalised storytelling sessions around favourite historical characters, spectacular sound and light shows, local culinary experiences among others, the filing said.

