Thums Up partners with turnaround pacer Mohammed Siraj

Thums Up, a home-grown soft drink brand owned by global cola major The Coca-Cola Company, on Tuesday announced a partnership with Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj.

Through its #PalatDe campaign, Thums Up would showcase the arduous journey of Mohammed Siraj, who despite his humble background and challenges of everyday life, become one of the best bowlers, said a statement.

Coca-Cola India and South West Asia Vice President and Head-Marketing Arnab Roy said, "We are elated to welcome Mohammed Siraj, one of the best bowlers in the world on this exciting journey with us. It is inspiring to witness how extraordinary people like Siraj have overcome real-life challenges and risen to become a beacon of national pride. Such inspirational stories resonate with the spirit of the brand."

Mohammed Siraj said, "I am certain that this partnership will evoke the natural connect with cricket fans and showcase the resilience and hard work that players coming from varied backgrounds, put in to overcome their challenges and represent the country."

The campaign, which is shot in Hindi and Telugu and is a tribute to Siraj’s life and struggles as well as his commitment to achieving his dreams. It will also give viewers a chance to meet Siraj along with chances to win other exciting prizes.

"This is in continuation to Thums Up’s partnership with ICC (International Cricket Council) as an exclusive non-alcoholic beverage partner," it said adding that "through this association, Thums Up showcases its longstanding commitment to sports and narrates the stories of hard-work and dedication of real heroes."

ThumsUp was also worldwide partner at the Olympic Games, held recently in Tokyo from July 23 to August 8 this year.

Brand Thums Up was launched by Chuhan Brothers of Parle company in 1977 and was acquired by the Coca-Cola Company in 1993.

