TikTok beats Facebook to be most downloaded app in the world: Report

TikTok beat Facebook to become the most downloaded app across the world in 2020, as per a report by App Annie, a mobile app analytics company. Popular video conferencing app Zoom jumped 219 spots to clinch the number four position right behind WhatsApp Messenger. TikTok is projected to have one billion active users next year.

Facebook's apps including WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook are in the top five spots with Facebook Messenger occupying the sixth position.

Zoom and Google Meet saw standout growth in downloads this year as many businesses went remote and these apps aided collaboration from remote work locations. The analytics company expects mobile usage to remain high as many businesses retain remote work policies around the world.

According to the report, content-hungry consumers flocked to TikTok to create content, consume and socialise. Stating that the app blurs lines between a social media and streaming app, the company deemed TikTok as a force to be reckoned with in the streaming world.

The company said that the world is set to see continuous growth in 'at home' mobile services into 2021 especially as markets contend with coronavirus outbreaks amid hopes for the rollout of Covid-19 vaccines. "While the news in November 2020 looks positive the development and rollout of vaccines against Covid-19, mobile will remain the central hub of connectivity in the new normal," the company said in the report.