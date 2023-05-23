TikTok 'confident' of stopping Montana ban: CEO

TikTok 'confident' of stopping Montana ban: CEO

The ban, set to start in 2024, is shaping as a test case for the United States as lawmakers in Washington increasingly call for a national prohibition

AFP
AFP, Doha,
  • May 23 2023, 19:11 ist
  • updated: May 23 2023, 19:11 ist
Representative image. Credit: AFP File Photo

TikTok is confident of stopping a ban in the US state of Montana, its CEO said on Tuesday, after the Chinese-owned social media app launched a legal challenge.

The unprecedented ban, set to start in 2024, is shaping as a test case for the United States as lawmakers in Washington increasingly call for a national prohibition, citing security concerns.

"We believe that the Montana bill that was recently passed is simply unconstitutional," Shou Zi Chew told the Qatar Economic Forum.

Read | Montana becomes first US state to ban TikTok

"We very recently filed a lawsuit, the challenge is in the courts and we are confident that we will prevail," he added.

Shou was speaking just hours after TikTok filed suit in US federal court, arguing that Montana's ban violates the constitutionally protected right to free speech.

The video-sharing app, owned by Chinese firm ByteDance, is accused by a swathe of US politicians of being under the tutelage of the Chinese government and a tool of espionage by Beijing, something the company furiously denies.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Business News
World news
TikTok
United States
USA
Montana

Related videos

What's Brewing

Cheetah cub dies at Kuno; 4th death in around 2 months

Cheetah cub dies at Kuno; 4th death in around 2 months

Man's anti-ageing blood transfusion involves dad & son

Man's anti-ageing blood transfusion involves dad & son

Infosys unveils AI platform 'Infosys Topaz'

Infosys unveils AI platform 'Infosys Topaz'

Modi, Albanese rename Sydney suburb as 'Little India'

Modi, Albanese rename Sydney suburb as 'Little India'

Nepali sherpa scales Everest for record 28th time

Nepali sherpa scales Everest for record 28th time

Vinícius abuse continues, Spanish FA acknowledge racism

Vinícius abuse continues, Spanish FA acknowledge racism

 