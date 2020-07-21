TikTok plans to add 10,000 jobs in US over next 3 years

TikTok plans to add 10,000 jobs in US over next 3 years

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Jul 21 2020, 20:43 ist
  • updated: Jul 21 2020, 20:43 ist

Short-form video-sharing app TikTok is planning to add about 10,000 jobs in the United States over the next three years, the company said on Tuesday.

The company, owned by China's ByteDance, is also considering London among other locations for setting up its headquarters. TikTok now has about 1,400 employees in the United States, up from less than 500 in January this year, it said.

News website Axios reported the news first.

TikTok has been seen to distance itself from Beijing after a US national security panel's inquiry into the safety of the personal data it handles, Reuters reported last year.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

TikTok
layoff
United States
ByteDance
China
TikTok ban

What's Brewing

Bill to allow Americans to sue China over Covid-19

Bill to allow Americans to sue China over Covid-19

Kanye West's presidential run: Real or for show?

Kanye West's presidential run: Real or for show?

Beyond the Milky Way, scientists discover galactic wall

Beyond the Milky Way, scientists discover galactic wall

The rich are looking for access to Covid-19 safe havens

The rich are looking for access to Covid-19 safe havens

 