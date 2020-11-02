TikTok signs deal with Sony Music to expand music library

Short video-sharing app TikTok said on Monday it had signed a deal with Sony Music Entertainment that will give all its users access to Sony's portfolio of music including global artists such as Beyonce, Martin Garrix and Harry Styles.

The deal will allow Sony Music to use TikTok's platform, home to several viral internet trends and where emerging artists have garnered fans quickly, to promote its artists.

The partnership comes a day after the US Commerce Department said it would "vigorously defend" an executive order that seeks to bar transactions with Chinese-owned TikTok after a federal judge halted the action.

TikTok signed similar deals with UK-based non-profit Merlin earlier this year, in a bid to expand its music library and a multi-year partnership with Paris-based Believe, a music platform for independent artists, in July.