TikTok to ban ads that amplify body shaming

TikTok to ban ads that amplify body shaming

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Sep 23 2020, 21:13 ist
  • updated: Sep 23 2020, 21:13 ist

TikTok will ban ads that promote fasting apps and weight loss supplements, as part of its policy to restrict ads of products that amplify body shaming, the company said on Wednesday.

The short-video app said it will also place curbs on ads with exaggerated claims in diet and weight loss products.

TikTok, owned by China's ByteDance and at the centre of a political battle between Washington and Beijing, has been racing to avoid a crackdown on its US operations.

The Trump administration had expressed concerns that personal data of as many as 100 million Americans that use the app is being passed on to China's Communist Party government. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

tik tok
ByteDance
Washington
Beijing

What's Brewing

PIL seeks action against Twitter over anti-India tweets

PIL seeks action against Twitter over anti-India tweets

NASA publishes Artemis plan to land 1st woman on Moon

NASA publishes Artemis plan to land 1st woman on Moon

Rare leopards seen near Beijing habitat after 20 yrs

Rare leopards seen near Beijing habitat after 20 yrs

Nowhere flight to nowhere land? AI plans scenic joyride

Nowhere flight to nowhere land? AI plans scenic joyride

 